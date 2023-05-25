372 answer sheets have identical handwriting, board declares results

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) found the handwriting on physics answer sheets of 372 students in Sambhajinagar division identical. The state board on Thursday declared the result of these students sans physics subject marks. The answer sheets of 372 students of 23 junior colleges of Sambhajinagar division were found to have been written by a single person. The state board and the police interrogated the students and noticed that they were not involved as per the primary investigation. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Sharad Gosavi, president, MSBSHSE, said, “The rest of the answer sheets written by these students were assessed and their results were announced. The Aurangabad divisional board has filed a police complaint.”

The state board had filed a police case after a Class 12 question paper leak incident was reported at a centre in Sindkhed Raja taluka of Buldhana district.