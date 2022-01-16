38-year-old pillion rider killed in hit-and-run at Hadapsar

PUNE A 38-year-old woman riding pillion on a two-wheeler was killed in a hit-an-run by a dumper truck near a city bus stop in Hadapsar. The accident happened around 10:30am on Saturday on the bus stop located along Saswad-Pune road, said officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased was identified as Ankita Atul Kulkarni, 38, a resident of Dreamvilla society in Kalepadal area of Hadapsar.

The woman’s 18-year-old daughter was riding the vehicle from the right side of the dumper truck when the heavy vehicle turned right without warning and hit the rear part of the two-wheeler. As the two women fell, the truck driver sped from the spot, according to a complaint lodged by the teenager.

A case under Sections 279, 304(a) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 132(1)(c), 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Hadapsar police station. Assistant police inspector Somnath Padsalkar is investigating the case.