pune news

38-year-old wrestler shot dead in Khed

Published on Dec 24, 2021 04:42 PM IST
ByNadeem Inamdar

PUNE A 38-year-old wrestler was shot dead at a busy chowk in Shel Pimpalgaon in Khed taluka on Thursday night.

The deceased has been identified as Nagesh Subhash Karale, a resident of Shel Pimpalgaon and investigation is on to nab the accused, Pimpri-Chinchwad police said.

According to the Chakan police station under the Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate, the incident took place in Shel Pimpalgaon around 9.05 pm on Thursday. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera. The footage shows that as soon as Karale sits in his four-wheeler, the assailants reach there in a car and pump bullets from all directions.

Karale was seriously injured in the incident and was rushed to a private hospital in Chakan where doctors declared him dead.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot and teams were formed to trace the attackers.

Pimpri-Chinchwad commissionerate has issued an alert to all the police stations to carry out nakabandi to nab the assailants.

