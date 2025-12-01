3-language committee wraps up feedback collection, aims to submit report by December 20

The state government formed a committee on the implementation of the three-language formula in schools concluded its final visit in Mumbai on Friday, Today was the last date for submitting feedback and opinion forms. The committee, set up in June is headed by Narendra Jadhav. The committee’s recommendations will play a crucial role in guiding the state’s policy on implementing the three-language formula, including the introduction of Hindi, while ensuring alignment with NEP 2020 guidelines and addressing concerns raised by various stakeholders across the state. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The panel has been tasked with evaluating the feasibility of the three-language formula in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, and formulating recommendations on how and from which grade it should be implemented across state schools.

The committee has conducted district-wise, region-wise, and department-wise consultations throughout the state, gathering extensive responses from students, teachers, parents, and other stakeholders.

Narendra Jadhav, president of the Tri-Language Committee, told Hindustan Times: “Today was the last date to submit the feedback forms, but we should not judge solely by numbers. I have spoken to literally thousands of people, but it is a little difficult to get the exact count of responses, as we have received thousands of feedback entries both physically and online. We need more time to calculate all those numbers.”

He further said that he was overwhelmed with the responses he had received, and it has become difficult to carry all these letters from his house. “But, we are very happy that people participated enthusiastically and responded. We have not received feedback from all districts yet; for example, we received Pune’s feedback only the day before yesterday,” he said. “It is difficult to put an exact number on this, but the responses will be in the thousands.”

As of Thursday, the number of online responses was 10,000 for the questionnaire and 12,00 for the opinion feedback form. The final report will be submitted in December. “We are aiming to submit it by December 20, though technically, the deadline is January 5,” Jadhav said.

According to committee records, as of Thursday, there were around 10,000 online responses for the questionnaire and 1,200 for the opinion feedback form. A third-party company has been appointed to analyze all submissions to ensure comprehensive and unbiased evaluation.

