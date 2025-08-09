4 arrested in kidnap case; BJP MLA alleges Rohit Pawar’s involvement

PUNE: Acting swiftly, Solapur City police on Thursday rescued Sharanu Shivray Hande, 36, a supporter of BJP MLA from Jat Gopichand Padalkar, who had been reportedly abducted on Thursday from Samadhan Nagar in Solapur. Police picked up four individuals from Karnataka in connection with the kidnapping. (Shutterstock)

After the kidnapping case was registered at Solapur MIDC Police Station, police and crime branch teams branched out to rescue Hande. The teams traced the accused to a Karnataka border village and rescued Hande safely.

The accused have been identified as Amit Surwase (29), Sunil Pujari (20), Deepak Meshram (23) and Abhishek Mane (23) - all from Solapur. Police have seized a car and iron weapons from them.

All accused were produced in court on Friday which remanded them to four days in police custody.

M. Raj Kumar, commissioner of police, Solapur City, said, “Within four hours, we traced and arrested the accused from Karnataka. The victim was safely rescued and admitted to hospital for treatment for injuries. He is stable now.”

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar alleged that NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar is the mastermind behind the conspiracy. On Friday, Padalkar visited the hospital where Hande was undergoing treatment. Speaking to the media thereafter, Padalkar claimed the arrested accused are members of NCP (Sharad Pawar faction).

“This is not just a criminal case but a politically-motivated act. It was a well-orchestrated plot to eliminate my supporters. Rohit Pawar is behind this,” Padalkar claimed. He also released photos of the arrested accused with Sharad Pawar and Rohit Pawar, suggesting their strong political links. “The attackers had even planned to record a video after killing Hande,” Padalkar said, and demanded registration of an FIR against Rohit Pawar. “If they want to target me, I’m ready to come to Baramati. But why attack my young karyakartas?” he questioned.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has strongly refuted any involvement and claimed a political conspiracy behind dragging his name into the case. “I have been openly criticising this government and exposing its ministers. If these allegations are part of a strategy to silence me or corner me politically, I am not bothered,” he said, adding that if any worker has made a mistake or taken the law into his own hands, the authorities should take appropriate action. “We do not support such behavior,” he added.

A case has been filed at MIDC Police Station in Solapur City under sections 140(1),189(2), 189(4), 191(2), 191(3), 190 of the BNS and sections 4,25 of the Arms act.