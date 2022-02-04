4 booked, 4 detained from Yerawada construction site for mishap that killed 5 workers

PUNE The Yerawada Police have booked Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd’s Mohan Achalkar, development manager Ananta Landwise, labour supervisor Shari, safety supervisor, Satish both of whom only go be one name.

All the four were employed at the Bluegrass Business Park, where the collapse of a construction slab on Thursday night left five construction workers dead at the site.

Commissioner of Police Amitabh Gupta visited the site on Friday morning, after which he said: “An FIR has been registered in the case and four persons have been detained. Further investigation is going on and those being responsible for the negligence are being investigated.”

The four who have been detained are Imtiaz Abul Barkat Ansari ( 38), Nurmohammad Sharif Habibul Rehman Alam ( 35), Vijay Eknath Dhaktonde ( 25) and Majid Alisa Khan (45).

All the four were employed at the Bluegrass Business Park construction site.

Based on a complaint from a labourer, Mohammad Nahid (21), a native of Katihar district in Bihar, an FIR has been registered for offences under Sections 304, 336, 337, 338 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Apart from the five fatalities at least eight others were injured in the accident at the construction site in Yerawada, according to police.

The incident happened at 11 pm when a large portion of the slab came crashing down at the site at lane number 8 of Shastri nagar, Yerawada.

Police inspector Yunush Shaikh of Yerawada police station said, “Fiive people were found dead at the spot . Their bodies were taken to Sassoon hospital where an autopsy was performed. We have booked the contractor on charges of negligence.”

The deceased have been identified as Sohail Mohammad (22), Mohammad Samar (30), Mobid Alam (40), Takaj Alam (40), and Majrum Hussain (35), all natives of Katihar district in Bihar, while the injured labourers are Mohammad Alam, Mohammad Ibrahim, Mohammad Fayim, Mohammad Kurban, Mohammad Rafiq Alam and Mohammad Sahil.

The additional labour commissioner Shailendra Pol said, “The collapse was a case of negligence. Stop work orders will be issued. We are looking into the matter and police investigation is undeway.”

Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “A mesh made of iron rods for the slab collapsed and the workers got trapped under the debris. The fire brigade and police rushed to the spot and rescued the trapped workers. There is negligence on the part of the management while constructing the basement raft. Appropriate legal action has been initiated,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. “Pained by the mishap at an under-construction building in Pune. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that all those injured in this mishap recover at the earliest ,” Modi tweeted.

Collector heads technical committee probing the case

The Pune Municipal Corporation has constituted a high-level 10 member technical committee headed by district collector Rajesh Deshmukh to investigate the slab collapse incident which claimed the lives of five workers and left eight others injured on Thursday night.

Besides collector Deshmukh, DCP (Zone IV) Rohidas Pawar, assistant director (Urban Planning )Abhijit Ketkar, PWD executive engineer Atul Chavan, PMC fire chief Sunil Gilbile, Social Welfare Department deputy commissioner Abhay Gite, structural engineer Dhairyasheel Khaire Patil, architect Sandeep Bawdekar, Credai representative Sanjay Deshpande, and PMC engineer Sudhir Kadam are members of the committee.