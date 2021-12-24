4 pistol fire related killings reported in Pune in two months

PUNE The Pune metropolitan region has witnessed at least four pistol fire related killings since October 22 this year, according to data provided by police.

The brutal killing of wrestler Nagesh Karale in Chakan by unidentified assailants on Friday night (December 24) has brought to light as many as four firing incidents in the city which has seen deaths of at least four history sheeters including a builder in the recent past.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Two persons including Santosh Jagtap a criminal on the records of the district rural police died due to multiple bullet injuries as members of rival gangs exchanged fire in front of Hotel Sonai at Talawade chowk in Uruli Kanchan on the Pune-Solapur highway around 2.30 pm on October 22. His rival Swagat Khaire died in a retaliatory fire during the incident.

On November 28, the Warje Police arrested two persons for opening fire on an unemployed man during the early morning. The two persons were testing the firearm when the bullet went off suddenly and hit the victim.

On December 6, a local builder Sameer Shaikh alias Lalbadshah Husain Manoor ( 32) was shot dead on a crowded road in the Katraj area by four men who later escaped on a two-wheeler. Within hours, police arrested all the four assailants including the one to whom Shaikh is suspected to have a financial dispute.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused arrested were identified as Mehboob Saifan Bulargi, 33, to whom Shaikh allegedly owed money, a minor boy claiming to be 17 years of age, and two men identified as Nilesh Sunil Kumbhar, 30, and Sufian Faiyaz Chauri, 19. An illegal weapon was recovered from their possession.

On December 18, two criminals on police records, fired four rounds at Yogesh Jagtap (36), a resident of Sangvi, at 10.30 am at the busy Katepuram Chowk in Pimple Gurav owing to long-standing rivalry. Jagtap who was also a criminal on police records died while recuperating in a private hospital in Pimpri. The duo’s act was captured live on the CCTV camera.

The Pune police arrested six people and recovered 18 firearms and 27 live cartridges in a raid conducted in Fursungi, Hadapsar wherein six persons were arrested in September 2020.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deputy commissioner of police (crime ) Sriniwas Ghadge, said, “We are taking strict action against the organised crime syndicates and most of the firing incidents which take place in the city are due to personal rivalries amongst gangs and individuals.”

The Pune police have lodged a record high 62 Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (Mcoca) till date thus creating a new record of the most cases lodged by a commissionerate in one year in Maharashtra.

Police commissioner Amitabh Gupta had earlier said, “The action against organised crime will continue and we have issued a warning to all the criminals that strict action will be taken against them if they disturb the law and order. The police are keeping a close watch on the criminals and their operations across Pune.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The crackdown against organised crime syndicates by the Pune police commissionerate began after the police received criticism from deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar over the massive car rally carried out by the supporters of gangster Gaja Marne following his release from Taloja prison in February this year.

According to data shared by city police, as many as 400 criminals owing allegiance to different gangs have been behind bars ever since the crackdown.

Firing incidents

October 22: Two persons including Santosh Jagtap a criminal on the records of the district rural police died due to multiple bullet injuries as members of rival gangs exchanged fire in front of Hotel Sonai at Talawade chowk in Uruli Kanchan on the Pune-Solapur highway around 2.30 pm

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

November 28: Warje Police arrested two persons for opening fire on an unemployed man during the early morning. The two persons were testing the firearm when the bullet went off suddenly and hit the victim.

December 6: A local builder Sameer Shaikh alias Lalbadshah Husain Manoor ( 32) was shot dead on a crowded road in the Katraj area by four men.

December 18: Two criminals on police records, fired four rounds at Yogesh Jagtap (36), a resident of Sangvi, at 10.30 am at the busy Katepuram Chowk in Pimple Gurav owing to long-standing rivalry.