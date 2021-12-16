4 years after launch, ‘village of books’ Bhilar has 35 homes housing 30K books

PUNE The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday cleared a proposal to set up a ‘book villages’ in all the districts. The idea is inspired by Bhilar in Satara district wherein the concept of a book village was launched in 2017.

Sitting between Panchgani and Mahabaleshwar, this little strawberry village is based on the concept of Hay-on-Wye, a Welsh village known for its book stores. The idea was floated by the Rajya Marathi Vikas Sanstha and state education minister Vinod Tawde, and, on May 4, 2017, the village was given its formal identity of Pustakanche Gao (village of books).

In 2017, the village had a collection of 15,000 Marathi books in 25 homes. Now, in 2021, the village has 30,000 books in 35 homes. The collection has become more diverse with English and Hindi books making it to the shelves. Now, after four years of its launch, the government is now set to replicate this success model in other districts.

According to Vinay Mavlankar, project head in Bhilar the response from the locals and the visitors has been exceptional and it is still growing. “We also conduct other activities related to literature, book readings and literature festivals. This community is growing. In our office in Bhilar there are 50-70 daily visitors. On weekends and holidays this number increases. We are hoping to have 50 homes to host the books. Gradually this number is increasing. Locals in Bhilar have shown exceptional commitment to this project,” he said.

In the first phase one such village would be set up in five other revenue divisions in the state. Government has also allotted an annual budget of 19 crore 79 lakh for this initiative. “The process to identify such villages which may have potential to become the village of books is going on. While selecting the village we will have to consider many factors such as the commitment of the locals, cultural foundation and how much of the footfall it would receive. It has to be built through the participation of the people,” said Sanjay Patil, director Rajya Marathi Vikas Sanstha, a state government’s organisation which operates the project in Bhilar.

Every road in Bhilar leads to different categories of the books. The brightly painted homes depict the genres they host and a curious reader can simply walk into the room full of books and explore the collection.

According to Santosh Sawant, a local of Bhilar who has volunteered to give a room for the collection of books, the readers and the books have now become an integral part of his day-to-day life. “Home is open for the readers from 7 am to 7.30 pm. They can sit for as long as they want and read. This has now become an integral part of our lives. This project has given a new identity to our village and has enriched our lives,” he said.

Bhilar is a village known for organically cultivated strawberries. There are mostly farmers in the village. “Books have helped our strawberries. Visitors who come from different towns rarely go without tasting the strawberries. Our children also like to read books. This concept has helped to sow the seeds of reading culture again in our village,” said Nilesh Bhilare, a resident of Bhilar.