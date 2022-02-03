40 or bust for MNS in this PMC elections; Raj Thackeray to go it alone in Pune

PUNE Considering its past performance in the civic polls, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has decided to concentrate on 40 seats in the city for a better outcome.

The MNS, led by its president Raj Thackeray, had created strong impact in the 2012 elections, though it lost the plot in subsequent polls held in 2017.

In 2017, the party won only on two seats compared to 29 seats in 2012.

To prepare a strategy for the upcoming polls, MNS held internal discussion in the city on Tuesday, in which the leaders identified seats based on its projected performance.

“We have identified 40 seats where we can put up a strong fight. These are same seats where we lost in 2017 by a thin margin, or where our candidates garnered considerable votes,” said MNS city unit chief Vasant More.

Meanwhile, Thackeray on Wednesday said his party would contest the elections on its own.

Thackeray chaired a meeting of party leaders at the MIG Club in Bandra in Mumbai, where he said, “I cannot say what will happen tomorrow, but as of now, we are going alone,” he said, asking party workers to begin preparations, according to a leader who attended the meeting.

An official statement from the MNS is awaited. Thackeray’s stand came after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled out an alliance with the MNS for the civic polls.

Elections will be held for the civic bodies of Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Nashik among others.

Isolated in the state’s political space after the Sena, Nationalist Congress Party, and Congress came together to claim power following the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP started considering the possibility of adding the MNS as its new partner.

Earlier, BJP’s Maharashtra unit chief Chandrakant Patil had called on Raj Thackeray at his residence a few months ago. Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis too has visited RajThackeray at his new house ‘Shivtirth’, at Shivaji Park