41-year-old arrested for grievously injuring sibling in Pune

PUNE A 41-year-old man has been arrested for attempted culpable homicide of his younger sister for asking him to return their mother’s bank card in Pimple Saudagar area of Pimpri-Chinchwad on Sunday night
Published on Jan 18, 2022 09:41 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE A 41-year-old man has been arrested for attempted culpable homicide of his younger sister for asking him to return their mother’s bank card in Pimple Saudagar area of Pimpri-Chinchwad on Sunday night. The incident happened around 11:30 am in the house where the family lives.

The arrested man has been identified as Rajiv Ravikar Harkare, 41, a resident of Pimple Saudagar. The woman, identified as Vinaya, 33, has sustained injuries on her thighs and head and is undergoing treatment at a local hospital, according to the police.

“The injured woman and the accused are siblings. He is unemployed and uses his parents’ money. Their mother was asking for her card back and the accused man’s sister spoke in support of their mother and he attacked her,” said police sub-inspector S Gosavi of Sangvi police station who is investigating the case.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by their 69-year-old father. A case under Sections 308, 326, 504 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 4(25) of Arms Act and Section 37(1)with135 of Maharashtra Police Act was registered at Sangvi police station.

