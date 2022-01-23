41-year-old in custody for assaulting a police officer to evade arrest

PUNE The Pune police on Saturday afternoon arrested a 41-year-old man or threatening police officials in order to help his co-accused in a violent crime to escape from police detention in Tulapur area of Pune

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The arrested man has been identified as Sampat Baban Shivle, 41, a resident of Tulapur in Haveli, Pune. Shivle had landed on police radar in a case registered under Section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt using dangerous weapon) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The police had gone to an open ground near a cricket ground in Bhatti Vasti area of Tulapur in the search for Shivle and his co-accused.

Police sub-inspector Suraj Gore, who is investigating the case, found Shivle and detained him for questioning about his co-accused’s whereabouts. That is when Shivle started threatening him and telling him and other police staff who was with PSI Gore and attacked them. In the meanwhile, his co-accused escaped from police detention, said officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Sampat Shivle is in custody till January 25. We are looking for the other accused in this case. Fortunately, PSI Gore has not sustained any serious injury. They broke his glasses and he has sustained some minor injury,” said Police sub-inspector Avinash Bhosale of Lonikand police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504, 225 (resistance or obstruction to lawful apprehension of another person), 352, and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Lonikand police station.