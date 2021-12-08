Home / Cities / Pune News / 42 contacts of Pune’s index Omicron case test negative for the variant
42 contacts of Pune’s index Omicron case test negative for the variant

As an act of caution, the civic body traced the 42 contacts, which also includes residents of the building he lives in, his house help and other people who might have come in contact with the person
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has tracked down 42 contacts of the index Omicron case confirmed in the city who had returned from Finland. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 08, 2021 12:13 AM IST
BySteffy Thevar

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has tracked down 42 contacts of the index Omicron case confirmed in the city who had returned from Finland. All the 42 contacts have tested negative for the infection even as the administration is gearing up to tackle the variant. The Omicron variant is believed to be highly transmissible.

As an act of caution, the civic body traced the 42 contacts, which also includes residents of the building he lives in, his house help and other people who might have come in contact with the person.

Dr Ashish Bharti, chief of Pune municipal corporation’s (PMC) health department said, “We have tested everyone who could have come in contact with the person through RTPCR. A total of 42 contacts have been traced as of Tuesday and all of them have tested negative.These 42 contacts also include 15 high-risk contacts who have also tested negative for the infection. As a precaution we are testing every international travel returnee who has come into the city 15 days before the restrictions were put into place, irrespective of the country of travel.”

The index Omicron case is a 47-year old male from Pune city. The patient was found positive for Omicron variant through routine surveillance. He visited Finland from November 18 to 25, 2021. He was tested owing to mild fever on November 29 and was found Covid positive. He has taken both doses of the Covishield vaccine and is completely stable without any symptoms.

