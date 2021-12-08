431 villages 100% vaccinated in Pune district

PUNE The Pune Zilla Parishad administration, which has so far covered 431 villages under both doses of the Covid vaccine, now aims to cover 100 per cent of the remaining 955 villages.

“After completing 100% vaccination in 431 villages, now we focus on covering the remaining 955 villages under our vaccination programme. There are a total 1,386 villages in Pune district and a majority of people are giving a good response to the vaccination drives,” said Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer (CEO, Pune Zilla Parishad.

“We have sufficient stock of vaccines, and currently there are about 500,000 doses available with us. It will take another two months to finish vaccinations in all the villages because a lot of people have taken their first dose in the last three months and are in the waiting period of 84 days,” added Prasad.

In rural Pune, 90 people who have tested positive are isolated in hospital and while 386 are home isolated.

The ZP administration had increased the timing of vaccination to cover a majority of people under the programme.

“As many people were not coming for vaccination, we started to focus on door-to-door vaccination. It gave a very good response. In a few cases, people were reluctant. We have also run an awareness programme which brought good results. We are encouraging people to come for a second dose of vaccination through repeated phone calls,” said Prasad.

“Vaccination centres are spread out across the district with one vaccination centre for every two villages. Confidence building measures are also undertaken,” added Prasad.