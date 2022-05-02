43-year-old accident victim succumbs to head injuries in Pune

PUNE: A 43-year-old man, who sustained head injuries after being hit by an autorickshaw, passed away under medical treatment on Sunday. A speeding rickshaw had hit the two-wheeler of the victim in Pimpri area of Pimpri-Chinchwad on April 15. The deceased was identified as Anil Prabhakar Rokade, 43, a resident of HA Colony in Pimpri, according to the police.

The incident happened around 11am near the Bank of Baroda branch when the rickshaw driver, coming from the opposite direction, allegedly hit the two-wheeler rider, which caused him to fall from his vehicle.

The 43-year-old, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital since the accident, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday after which his relatives lodged a police complaint.

A case under Sections 304(a), 279, and 427 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 134(a)(b) and 184 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Pimpri police station.