43-year-old accident victim succumbs to head injuries in Pune
PUNE: A 43-year-old man, who sustained head injuries after being hit by an autorickshaw, passed away under medical treatment on Sunday. A speeding rickshaw had hit the two-wheeler of the victim in Pimpri area of Pimpri-Chinchwad on April 15. The deceased was identified as Anil Prabhakar Rokade, 43, a resident of HA Colony in Pimpri, according to the police.
The incident happened around 11am near the Bank of Baroda branch when the rickshaw driver, coming from the opposite direction, allegedly hit the two-wheeler rider, which caused him to fall from his vehicle.
The 43-year-old, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital since the accident, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday after which his relatives lodged a police complaint.
A case under Sections 304(a), 279, and 427 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 134(a)(b) and 184 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Pimpri police station.
Power situation across state to get better in 10 days, says Haryana minister
Gurugram witnessed fewer power outages on Monday as compared to most days last week, officials said, adding residents in a few areas had to deal with outages due to localised issues such as voltage fluctuation. Officials said that electricity demand in Gurugram district touched 1,500 megawatts (MW) on Monday, while all areas under the jurisdiction of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam demanded a load of 5,200MW the same day. Gurugram residents were still inconvenienced.
Now, ‘May I Help You’ desks at CCSI airport for senior citizens
The Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport administration in Lucknow has started a service for senior citizens, 'May I help You' for their comfort, safety and security, from Monday. At the CCSI Airport, the 'May I Help You' desks have been set up at the departure and arrival halls of Terminal 1 and 2. The CSEs designated at these desks help passengers navigate issues they face at the airport.
Gurugram driver dies in school bus-truck collision; 15 students escape unhurt
A 40-year-old school bus driver died and over 15 students escaped unhurt after their speeding school bus rammed a stationary tractor on Sohna Road on Monday morning. Dixit was ferrying students from Sohna to Goenka World School when the incident took place around 8.15am. Station house officer of Sohna City police station, Umesh Kumar, said that they received information about the accident within a few minutes and sent a team to the spot.
28-year-old crushed under petroleum truck tyre at Hadapsar
PUNE A 28-year-old woman riding a two-wheeler was killed after getting crushed by a tanker truck near Magarpatta area of Hadapsar in Pune. The deceased woman was identified as Prajakta Patil, 28, a resident of Sriram Chowk area along Handewadi road in Pune. The incident happened around 11:40pm on Saturday, near a private hospital located under the Magarpatta over bridge.
Gagan Malik to look after upgradation work at Pune airport
PUNE Former airport director of Goa Gagan Malik is promoted as general manager of the Airports Authority of India and has been posted at Pune international airport in Lohegaon on Monday. The Pune airport expansion project includes the construction of a new terminal building at ₹400 crores, a multilevel car parking for ₹120 crores and a new cargo complex at a cost of about ₹300 crores.
