46 sonography centres in Pune ordered to remain shut for incomplete and wrong documents

PUNE Under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, 1994, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has suspended licences of 46 sonography centres for periods ranging from 24 hours to eight days, depending on the severity of violation.

The centres were asked to shut down as they failed to produce the right documents, maintain records, monthly reports and also failed submit the signed form F which is mandatory after every screening.

Since January 2022 the PMC has been surveying 632 registered sonography centres. After thorough scrutiny the centres were asked to submit the pending documents and were questioned before a state government committee. The centres have now been shut down temporarily after they were given enough time to challenge the suspension order passed by the PMC.

Dr Kalpana Baliwant, assistant health officer, PMC said, “Of the 46 sonography centres, 39 have been suspended for 24 hours, four have been suspended for three days and three for 8 days. The reasons for the same include not sending the report on time, multiple Form F submitted without signature, depending on the grievances the punishment or the suspension period has been decided by the authorized committee. The order was passed on April 13, and the concerned centres had a month’s time to challenge the suspension in front of the concerned authorities, however, none of the centres challenged this and so the suspension has been imposed on them from May 13.”

