46 sonography centres in Pune ordered to remain shut for incomplete and wrong documents
PUNE Under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, 1994, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has suspended licences of 46 sonography centres for periods ranging from 24 hours to eight days, depending on the severity of violation.
The centres were asked to shut down as they failed to produce the right documents, maintain records, monthly reports and also failed submit the signed form F which is mandatory after every screening.
Since January 2022 the PMC has been surveying 632 registered sonography centres. After thorough scrutiny the centres were asked to submit the pending documents and were questioned before a state government committee. The centres have now been shut down temporarily after they were given enough time to challenge the suspension order passed by the PMC.
Dr Kalpana Baliwant, assistant health officer, PMC said, “Of the 46 sonography centres, 39 have been suspended for 24 hours, four have been suspended for three days and three for 8 days. The reasons for the same include not sending the report on time, multiple Form F submitted without signature, depending on the grievances the punishment or the suspension period has been decided by the authorized committee. The order was passed on April 13, and the concerned centres had a month’s time to challenge the suspension in front of the concerned authorities, however, none of the centres challenged this and so the suspension has been imposed on them from May 13.”
3 fully grown trees cut down on Azam campus, institute calls it life-threatening
PUNE Three fully grown dense trees with huge branches were found chopped inside the high security Azam Campus on Monday prompting greens to raise an outcry over the issue. MCE Society president PA Inamdar, when contacted said, “The trees had grown old and it could have caused life-threatening accidents if they were not pruned.” However, the Pune Cantonment Board was unware of the incident.
BMC denies request for redesign of Coastal Road-Sea Link interchange
Mumbai Demands by fisherfolk from Worli Koliwada, who since September last year have been protesting an upcoming interchange connecting the Coastal Road and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, were sidelined by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday, which said in a statement that it will not accept the fishers' demands for a redesign.
‘Wanted to start afresh’: Thane woman, 22, on why she dumped her baby in Mumbai
A 22-year-old woman living has been arrested on charges of abandoning her 15-day-old infant near a dustbin at Mumbai's Marine Drive, about 75km from her house in Thane district's Khadavli locality, police said on Wednesday. The woman and her brother, 28, who accompanied her, were arrested from Khadavli on Tuesday by a police team that had spent 12 days looking for her.
AAP Uttarakhand chief ministerial candidate Ajay Kothiyal resigns from party
Colonel (retd) Ajay Kothiyal, who was the Aam Admi Party's chief ministerial candidate during the assembly elections of Uttarakhand, resigned from the party on Wednesday. “I was the member of the party from April 19, 2021, till 18 May 2022 and taking the sentiments of ex-army men, ex-paramilitary, senior citizens, intellectuals, women and youth into account, I have resigned from the party,” Colonel Kothiyal said in his letter written to AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.
Delhi's three civic bodies to be merged from May 22: Centre's notification
The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday issued a notification for the unification of three municipal corporations of Delhi into a single entity with effect from May 22. With this, the South, North, and East MCD will be treated as one Municipal Corporation of Delhi.
