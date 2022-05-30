47 Maha aspirants shine in UPSC results,son of rickshaw driver gets AIR 418

PUNE As many as 47 aspirants from Maharashtra have made it to the final list of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services 2021 exam, the results of which were declared on Monday. Among them are Tanmayi Desai from Pimpri-Chinchwad, Akshay Wakhare from Pune, and Swapnil Pawar from Nashik.

Wakhare, a mechanical engineer from Pune’s Sinhagad college, made it to the final list in his third attempt securing an all-India rank (AIR) of 203 to fulfill his parents’ dream. Wakhare completed his graduation in 2018 and began preparing for the UPSC exams. “This was my third attempt and I am happy I made it. I focused on essay writing, local questions and eliminating wrong questions,” said Wakhare, whose father works at the currency notes press in Nashik.

Tanmayi Desai, a graduate in Psychology from Pimpri-Chinchwad, secured an AIR 224 in her second attempt. “I worked as a teacher and also started preparing for the UPSC exams. For the last eight months, I only focused on my UPSC studies as I had failed in the first attempt. I used to wake up at 3.30 am in the morning and study daily for seven to eight hours but along with that, I used to do exercise and dance to stay fit. It was my father’s wish to become an IAS officer but he passed away. However, we are happy that I made it,” said Desai.

Tanmayi Desai, a graduate in Psychology from Pimpri-Chinchwad, secured an AIR 224 in her second attempt. (HT PHOTO)

In Nashik, Pawar, the son of an auto-rickshaw driver, Jagannath Pawar, made it to the UPSC final list. He completed his graduation in chemical engineering and this was his second attempt at the UPSC. In his first attempt, he cleared the exam with an AIR 632 and got posted in the Indian railways. But to get a better posting in the UPSC, he again started preparing for the examination and this time around, scored a higher rank.

“Since my school days, I wanted to prepare for the UPSC and become an officer. In my first attempt, I could not score well and so got a lower rank. So, I decided to prepare again and with dedicated and consistent studies along with my work, I achieved this success. I am happy for the success that I have got and my parents have supported me a lot in this,” he said.

“It is a misconception amongst youngsters that preparing for competitive exams is like studying day and night but I properly planned my daily study routine and would study for four to five hours daily. When you do proper time management of your studies along with your other daily routine, nothing is impossible,” said Pawar, who scored an AIR 418 in the all India rankings of the UPSC civil services exam 2021.

In Nashik, Swapnil Pawar, the son of an auto-rickshaw driver, Jagannath Pawar, made it to the UPSC final list with AIR 418. (HT PHOTO)

A total 47 students from Maharashtra secured ranks in the UPSC civil services exam 2021, out of which Priyamvada Ashol Mhaddalkar from Maharashtra secured an AIR 13 and managed to rank the first from the state. A total of 685 candidates were selected in this list, out of which 244 were from the general category, 73 from the EWS category, 203 from the OBC category, 105 from the SC, and 60 from the ST category. This year, all three top rankers from India are girls, and Shruti Sharma has ranked 1st in the country.

