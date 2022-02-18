48th State Senior Judo Championship: Pune judo academies a boon for state players

Pune The 48th State Senior Judo Championship that started at Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi from Thursday could inspire youngsters to take up the sport. Pune is blessed to have 10 academies of judo.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A total of 180 judo players from 28 districts are taking part in the event.

“Judo is a very popular sport around the world. In India many people play judo, but as we are yet to make mark in Olympics,” said Shradha Chopde, who trains at Khelo India Centre in Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi.

Chopde who is taking part in the first senior championship has won four national medals in junior category and two international medals.

Chopde is training in Pune since last four years.

“I am privileged to train in Pune and we have very good coach who along with physical training also takes care of nutrition. Pune has very good academies for judo players,” said Chopde

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have many joining us at young age. If we get good sponsors then more players will continue playing sports at the senior level. Pune is producing good judo players and many have taken part in international tournaments,” said Rachana Dopeshwar, judo coach who also coaches blind players.

Nashik’s Ajinkya claims first gold

Ajinkya Vaidya (Nashik) bagged the first gold medal at the championship. In the under-66 kg men’s final, Ajinkya got the better of Avadhoot Patil (Kolhapur) in 35 seconds. Ajinkya won his bout by executing a Ko Soto Gake to claim the top spot.

Vaidya is a silver medallist at the 2018 Commonwealth Judo Championship held at Jaipur. Pune-lad Ajinkya Mate and Amravati’s Keshav Loknath settle for bronze medal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}