49 MBBS students, 2 staff of Miraj medical college test positive for Covid-19

PUNE At least 49 female MBBS students and two staff members from the Government Medical College at Miraj in Sangli district have tested positive for coronavirus, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The students, who are largely asymptomatic, have been hospitalised to monitor their health and prevent infection from spreading. According to college authorities, the infected students were fully vaccinated.

“All students are largely asymptomatic and stable. As a precaution they have been admitted to the hospital attached to the college. The infection was reported in one section of the hostel as students used to gather for meals in the mess,” said Dean Dr Sudhir Nanandkar.

Earlier in the day, Dr Nanandkar said, “A total of 45 students were subjected to RT-PCR test and so far 18 have tested positive.” However, the number of students who tested positive increased during the day.

According to Dr Rupesh Shinde, professor at the hospital, the students stay in the same hostel facility. “Even as most of them are asymptomatic, we have now hospitalised them to prevent any further spread,” said Shinde.

Following the large number of cases, local administration has started contact tracing at large level of patients and others attached with college.

Sangli Zilla Parishad CEO Jitendra Dudi said, that samples of those tested positive have been sent for genome sequencing to ascertain if the virus they have contracted is new Omicron variant.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya

Number of Covid cases at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Ahmednagar went up to 90 on Tuesday with eight more students testinh positive for Covid. According to Dr Prakash Lalge, health officer, Parner taluka, majority of the students tested positive are asymptomatic while others have mild symptoms.