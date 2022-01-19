4-year old abducted from Baner 9 days ago, ‘dropped off’ at PCMC

A four-year-old boy, abducted from Baner on January 11 by an unidentified two-wheeler rider, was found in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Wednesday. The child was found unhurt, albeit covered in dirt, officials said.

Svarnav Chavan, son of a doctor couple, Satish and Prachi Chavan, was with his 12-year-old close relative, around 9:45am on January 11 when he was believed to have been kidnapped.

The older child was walking the younger one to a daycare from their house in Ram Indu Park, Baner, when it happened. The parents had left for work at their private practice.

“We have found the child. And now the investigation is on to look for the kidnapper. We will continue this investigation till this man is found. Until then, we cannot reveal any more details,” said Amitabh Gupta, commissioner of police, Pune. Senior police officers including Ravindra Shisve, joint commissioner of police, Pune, visited the child at his house in Baner on Wednesday evening.

After the boy went missing, social media platforms were flooded with posts praying for his safe return. He was later taken to paediatric doctor for a medical check-up. The return of the boy was as dramatic as his abduction.

“The kidnapper gave the child to a group of labourers in Punavale under the water tank near Lotus Business School. He told them that he will return in 10 minutes, but did not. The child started crying and the labourers checked his bag. They found his father’s number in the bag and called him,” said Rohidas Pawar, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 4 of Pune police.

The police are now on the lookout for the two-wheeler rider who dropped the child near the water tank. The same person is believed to be the kidnapper. A police team has been posted at the house of the child to keep a watch on him.

“I thank the police department, commissioner, joint commissioner, additional commissioner, and deputy commissioner of crime and other for co-operating with us. I thank everyone who helped and prayed directly and indirectly. The police worked tirelessly even though a number of them had tested Covid-19 positive. There have been days when police officials have taken saline, recovered and immediately come back to work,” said the child’s uncle, who asked to remain anonymous.

The parents and relatives of the child spread the information with regular updates on various social media platforms looking for their child.

“The man (kidnapper) was standing outside our building when we came out of the building. He had opened the storage of the two-wheeler (suspected to be a dark-coloured Honda Activa) and was looking inside. We walked to the end of the lane near the garden (PMC’s Sopandada Saykar garden) where I saw them waiting again. He asked me to check if there was a puncture in the back tyre. As I bent slightly to look at the rear tyre, he grabbed Svarnav and started moving. I tried to catch on to him but they dragged me with the vehicle for some distance. I ran behind them but they were gone,” the 12-year-old relative, who was accompanying Svarnav said while narrating the incident to the police.

The man was believed to be on a charcoal, black, or blue coloured Activa on which they passed from the gate of the Paathshala daycare and then from the gate of Baner-Balewadi police outpost office, before fleeing. Their movements were caught on CCTV cameras.

The police have formed multiple teams of hundreds of police officials.

“This happened at a long distance away from the school. He was a quiet child who had become comfortable with the children in the daycare. Either his parents would drop him in a car or the other child would walk him to the daycare. Our caretaker had opened the gate for another child to come in when she saw the old child running,” said Aboli Ruikar, owner of the daycare.

The police have registered a case under Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 364(a) (kidnapping or abduction for ransom) of the Indian Penal Code at Chaturshringi police station.