5 cops suspended for midnight birthday celebration

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 08, 2025 05:24 AM IST

Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner Vinay Kumar Chaubey took the step on Friday after videos of the event went viral

The midnight birthday celebrations of a head constable outside a police station ended in suspension of four head constables and a senior police inspector shunted to control room.

While cake was cut and shared, some attendees fired shots using fire guns, crackers were burst as drone capture the celebration that continued for an extended period. (HT PHOTO)
Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner Vinay Kumar Chaubey took the step on Friday after videos of the event went viral.

According to the police officials, to celebrate the birthday of head constable Praveen Patil, a table was placed outside the Sangvi Police Station at midnight.

While cake was cut and shared, some attendees fired shots using fire guns, crackers were burst as drone capture the celebration that continued for an extended period.

A day after birthday celebration videos went viral on social media, Pimpri Chinchwad Police commissioner Vinay Kumar Chaubey suspended four police amaldar from Sangvi police station and senior police inspector from Sangvi police station attached to the control room.

Chaubey issued immediate suspension of head constables Patil, Suhas Dangare, Vivek Gaikwad and Vijay More. Additionally, senior inspector Mahesh Bansode has been reassigned to the control room.

As the videos went viral, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police faced severe backlash. The incident brought embarrassment to the force, prompting immediate disciplinary action. The authorities have launched investigations against those responsible for organising the event.

