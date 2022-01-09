50% of Covid cases in Pune city still not Omicron: experts

PUNE Although the number of Covid-19 cases are rising in the city, experts have estimated that while the number of Omicron cases are rising at least 50% of samples that have tested positive for Covid-19, are not of the Omicron variant.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Most hospitals have reported staff a positive despite vaccinations. Experts at both National Chemical Laboratories (NCL) and BJ Medical have said that the strain reported in the city and state are the same as those in Africa and the UK. Doctors have also said that Omicron is not affecting deep lung tissues and so symptoms are reported to be mild.

As more data emerges from hospitals, more breakthrough infections, that is infections among the vaccinated, are being reported.

As per NCL data, 50% of the cases are Omicron, but the other 50% are still of the Delta variant, or its sub-lineages based on samples sequenced since mid-December up until the first week of January.

However, given the rise in the number of cases, in the coming days the total number of cases due to Omicron could be around 75% of the total infections and in the next two-three weeks Omicron will replace Delta and its sub-lineages as the dominant variant.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Ashish Lele, director of CSIR – National Chemical Laboratory (NCL), said, “We are still reporting close to 50% of swab samples to be of Omicron, while the rest are Delta and sub-lineages of Delta. Up until December, we were reporting fluctuating samples of Omicron, about once in three days in the sewage samples of the city, which has now gone up drastically since January. Now however, it is still not dominant. In the coming days Omicron is sure to become the dominant strain. Based on the published work from Europe and Africa, where the strains were first reported there is no significant change in the strain reported in these countries and the one circulating in Pune or in the state as well.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, head of the department of Microbiology, BJ Medical College said, “It would be too early to say for sure now, but it appears that the number of hospitalisations as not affected by vaccinations, however, we are yet to see Omicron reach its peak and the unvaccinated population will surely be at more risk than the vaccinated population. Based on the current observations one can say that Omicron does not affect the lung tissues and only impacts the upper respiratory tract. There is no loss of smell or taste in the case of Omicron. We will soon study the deaths reported in the hospitals since January and see if Omicron has led to any deaths.”

City hospitals are also seeing their own staff testing positive for Covid-19. Dr Dhananjay Kelkar, during an online meeting arranged by the Pune Platform for Covid-19 Response, suggested that the Isolation centres like the ones at Garware College and at Hingane Stree Shikshan Sanstha need to be reopened in the near future. He stated that 32 of the staff members of Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital have tested positive over the last few days and also that vaccinations are not protecting against Omicron as per data from patients admitted to the hospital. Of 78 admissions, 67 patients were fully vaccinated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) data, between January 1 and January 9, 355 admissions were reported in seven hospitals out of which 288 have been discharged and there were no deaths reported for this period. Of these, 99 were positive after the first dose, 259 after both doses, 72 were unvaccinated and there were two cases of re-infection. Also, 261 did not report any comorbidity and 102 were comorbid.

Dr Purvez Grant of Ruby Hall Clinic suggested that Novovax, the latest vaccine approved in India, be given to all those who have received two doses of Covishield. He stated that the cases of patients admitted are so mild that no one requires ventilators in Ruby Hall hospitals in Hinjewadi and Pune.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar mentioned that in the present wave there is very little hospitalisation as only 2% of patients are in ICU or on oxygen. He stated that five Isolation centres will come up in Pune city (one in each zone) in the near future and also seven hotels will start Isolation facilities.

Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer (CEO) at Pune Zilla Parishad stated that 350 hospitals in rural areas are fully prepared to deal with the emerging situation. Currently the bed occupancy is less than 3%.