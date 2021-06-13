50 per cent rise in demand for medicinal plants: SPPU Botany department

Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out, the demand for medicinal plants has increased by 50 per cent according to the regional cum facilitation centre, western region, department of Botany, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU).

This special centre has been set up and sanctioned under the national medicinal plants board, ministry of Ayush, Government of India.

Since the beginning of June, the centre began bookings for distribution of medicinal saplings free of cost to farmers, gardeners, societies and anyone who is interested and wishes to farm and cultivate these plants.

“Last year we began with planting three lakh medicinal plants using different nurseries across the district and on World Environment Day, we announced this year about the free distribution of the plants,” said K N Dhumal, deputy director, regional cum facilitation centre, western region.

“We have seen a 50 per cent increase in demand for medicinal plants like Arjunsal, effective in preventing heart diseases, Sitashok, used for women’s problems, Gulvel one of the most important plant especially with immunity boosters during the past year of Covid-19, of which two lakh saplings have been given so far,” he added.

The centre has produced wuality planting materials of different medicinal plants such as Adulsa, Nirgudi, Arjun, Sarpagandha, Padal/ Patala, Tetu/ Shonak, Giloy/ Gulvel, Guggul, Chitrak, Agnimantha, Sitashok, Shivan/ Kashmiri, Jitsaya, Shatavari, Bacl, Bilva, Amla, Hirada/ Hard, Beheda/ Behad, Jal-brahmi, Anantamool, Mandukparni, Vekhand, Ritha.

These saplings are being given free of cost on a first come first serve basis.

Sandeep Kale, member of the tree authority, has booked 100 gulvel saplings and has distributed them among the residents of Model colony.

“Ever since the beginning of Covid pandemic, there has been a sudden awareness of Ayurvedic medicines, especially medicinal plants among the residents and gulvel has worked wonders for many as an immunity booster hence I have booked 100 saplings,” Kale said.

Rajendra Gadekar, a farmer in the Pune district has booked saplings of ginger, turmeric, jestimadh and cinnamon besides amla and tulsi.

“Tulsi kadha and aswhamedh kadha have really worked wonders among the people in my family and we want to plant more of these saplings,” he said.

“We are asking those coming for the sapling to give an undertaking and also bring along the 7/12 of the land where the plantation will be done, so that they do not resell these plants outside,” added Dhumal.

The distribution of the saplings booked until June 25 will begin on July 1, 2021.