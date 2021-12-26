51 from Ahmednagar’s Navodaya Vidyalaya test positive for Covid

PUNE The number of Covid cases at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district went up to 51 from 19 on Sunday.

These 51 patients include 48 students and three teachers, officials from the local administration said.

Last week, 19 students from the residential school in Parner tehsil tested positive for the infection. Officials said most of the students and teachers are asymptomatic.

“So far, 51 people, including 48 students and three staff members, from the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya have tested positive for Covid. All of them have been isolated and hospitalised. Most students are asymptomatic and their health is stable,” said Dr Prakash Lalge, health officer, Parner taluka.

According to the administration, all students and staff members were subjected to RT-PCR tests. The school has 400 students across Classes 5 to 12.