5.33 lakh in 15-18 years group eligible for Covid vaccination in Pune district

PUNE Starting from January 3, the Pune district administration will start vaccinating children aged between 15-18 years who have been made eligible for the first time, exactly a year after the government began vaccinating the adult population in multiple phases. A total of 533,000 teenagers are eligible to get the Covaxin dose, of which, 169,000 are in Pune city.

The administration claims to have enough stock of the Covaxin and can get more stocks if required as promised by the state government, However, private hospitals are yet to be permitted to get the stock to vaccinate the younger population.

Dr Sanjay Deshmuh, deputy health officer, Pune said, “We estimate that there are about 5.33 lakh eligible beneficiaries in the district and as of now we have about 2.5 lakh doses of Covaxin. We can get more stock if required. Those wishing to take the vaccine can show either an Aadhar card or a school or college issued identity card at the vaccination centres. We have about 40 centres in Pune city, 12 in PCMC and 25 in Pune rural. Out of the 5.33 lakh eligible beneficiaries, 2.51 lakh are from Pune rural, 1.69 lakh are from Pune city and 1.12 lakh from PCMC. We have allowed both online registration through the Co-Win app and also walk-in registration to make it smoother. The second dose needs to be taken after 28 days, which is in the next month, so hopefully we will be able to vaccinate this age group much faster than the other age categories.”

Pune city has about 169,228 kids who are eligible to take the vaccine and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will be operating 40 centres which will be dedicated for this age group at each of the 15 wards in the city. All beneficiaries born before 2007 are eligible to get the shot. However private hospitals would not be able to start the vaccination as they are yet to get the permission for the same. Dr H K Sale, executive director at Noble Hospital said, “Private hospitals are yet to get the permission to start vaccination for beneficiaries and also only limited hospitals would have the Covaxin stock with them. So unless the government permits us and gives us enough stock we would not be able to vaccinate the younger population.”

Dr Suryakant Deokar, Civic immunisation officer said, “We assume that there are close to two lakh beneficiaries aged 15-18 years, and also 50,000 and one lakh of the floating population as most students from other districts come to the city for education purposes. They only need to show their id cards issued by the college or school which would be enough for vaccination.”

Shots for minors

15-18 age group to get Covaxin from January 3

Pune district vaccination target

District projected population 15yr to 18yr age (4.7%)

Pune rural (47%) 5,348,881 251,397

PMC (32%) 3,600,594 169,228

PCMC (21%) 2,404,188 112,997

PUNE district 11,353,663 533,622

*Source: Pune circle health department

Number of vaccination centres

Pune city: 40

PCMC: 12

Pune rural: 25

What documents are needed?

-All the beneficiaries can register themselves through existing Co-WIN or walk-in at vaccination centres

-Beneficiaries can show either an Aadhar card or a school or college issued identity card at the vaccination centres