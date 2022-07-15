533 people from Pune district to benefit from Emergency pension scheme

As the Maharashtra government decided to continue with the pension for those jailed during the 1975 Emergency, a total of 533 people will benefit from Pune district.

The newly formed Maharashtra government scrapped the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government’s decision to cancel the pension scheme. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took the decision on Thursday.

Under the scheme, those who were in jail for more than one month will be eligible to get Rs10,000 per month pension and those below one month in jail will get Rs5,000 per month pension.

The officer from Pune district collectorate requesting anonymity said, “As per our record total of 533 people are eligible for this pension scheme in Pune district.”

Maharashtra government launched this scheme on June 2, 2018, when Fadnavis was the chief minister. When MVA was ruling under Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s rule, they scrapped this scheme on July 31, 2020.