533 people from Pune district to benefit from Emergency pension scheme
As the Maharashtra government decided to continue with the pension for those jailed during the 1975 Emergency, a total of 533 people will benefit from Pune district.
The newly formed Maharashtra government scrapped the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government’s decision to cancel the pension scheme. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took the decision on Thursday.
Under the scheme, those who were in jail for more than one month will be eligible to get Rs10,000 per month pension and those below one month in jail will get Rs5,000 per month pension.
The officer from Pune district collectorate requesting anonymity said, “As per our record total of 533 people are eligible for this pension scheme in Pune district.”
Maharashtra government launched this scheme on June 2, 2018, when Fadnavis was the chief minister. When MVA was ruling under Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s rule, they scrapped this scheme on July 31, 2020.
-
HSVP seals Kingdom of Dreams for non-payment of dues
The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) sealed the Kingdom of Dreams (KoD)---the city's cultural hotspot in Sector 29--- on Friday for non-payment of dues to the tune of over ₹100 crore. Soon after, the management of KoD approached court to obtain a stay order against the HSVP order issued on July 6 asking for the termination of the lease agreement.
-
Ludhiana | Guru Gobind Singh Nagar resident sets neighbour’s car on fire
A Guru Gobind Singh Nagar resident has been booked for allegedly setting ablaze the car of his neighbour over an old rivalry. The accused has been identified as Jaspal Singh. The complainant, Surjit Singh, said on July 11, he had parked his Volkswagen Ameo car on a vacant plot, adjacent his house. Surjit said he saw the accused fleeing from the spot and suspected that he torched his car.
-
Development not possible without peace: J&K LG Sinha
Asserting that development was not possible without establishing peace in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said some people were trying to provoke security forces and the administration so that some mistake is made and an unrest is fuelled. Union minister of state, commerce and industry, Anupriya Patel was also present.
-
Efforts on to make youth skilful: Jai Ram
The Himachal Pradesh government is making earnest efforts to make the youth skilful so that they could get more gainful jobs and self-employment opportunities in various sectors, said chief minister Jai Ram Thakur while presiding over a programme organised by the Kaushal Vikas Nigam on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day in Shimla on Friday.
-
Ludhiana | 3 members of Pankaj Rajput gang held with weapons
The crime investigation agency (CIA-1) team arrested three members of the Pankaj Rajput gang and recovered a country made .32 bore pistol, along with four live cartridges and two sharp-edged weapons, from their possession. The police have also seized a motorcycle and a scooter. The police foiled the bid and nabbed three of them, while two accused, including Pankaj Rajput (a B-category gangster) of New Puneet Nagar, along with his four accomplices and his accomplice Raman Rajput of Guru Arjan Dev Nagar, Samrala Chowk, managed to flee.
