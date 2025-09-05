PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) received a total of 5,496 objections to the draft ward structure between August 22 and September 4. The highest number of submissions came on the last day, with 2,899 objections filed on Thursday alone. 5,496 objections received by PMC on draft ward structure

According to data from the PMC election office, the Narhe-Vadgaon Budruk ward drew the maximum objections at 2,066. In contrast, three wards - Shaniwar Peth–Mahatma Phule Mandai, Deccan Gymkhana–Happy Colony, and Karvenagar–Hingne Home Colony - recorded no objections.

The closing day saw a rush of political workers at the PMC headquarters and regional ward offices to file their submissions. More than half of the total objections were registered on Thursday itself. The preceding days also saw a steady rise: 115 objections on September 1, 941 on September 2, and 1,059 on September 3.

PMC has begun hearings on the objections. The state government has appointed IAS officer V. Radha to oversee the process.

Municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said, “After the hearing on suggestions and objections, the civic body will submit the report to the state government and the election commissioner. Once approved, the final ward structure will be published.”