55% faculties’ posts still lying vacant at SPPU: VC

PUNE: Lamenting the high percentage of vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), vice-chancellor professor Nitin Karmalkar said, “Around 55% of the faculties’ posts are still vacant in the university, due to which there are many issues we have to face in our day-to-day work. Several good teachers from the university are retiring and also some of the best office staff from the administrative department will retire soon. However, these posts have not been filled up and this is one of the major issues that we are dealing with,” professor Karmalkar said. He was speaking at the 73rd foundation ceremony of the SPPU at the university premises on Friday.

Senior actor Dr Mohan Agashe was the chief guest at the ceremony which was held both offline and online. Currently, 210 faculties’ posts are vacant across university departments and the SPPU has made repeated demands to the state government to fill these posts. In the SPPU’s management council, a resolution was passed to fill these posts immediately and accordingly, it was conveyed to the state government but till now, no action has been taken about the same.

Dr Agashe in his address said, “The tradition of writing comes in between oral dialogue and digital dialogue. However, in pursuing the tradition of writing, we have forgotten picture dialogue, sound communication and a person’s sensitivity. And so it is necessary to include all these things in the formal education system.”

On the occasion, the SPPU awards in various fields were given away for the year 2021 with well-known anchor and music artist Anand Deshmukh walking away with the lifetime achievement award. SPPU pro-vice chancellor N S Umrani, SPPU registrar Prafulla Pawar and several other senior officials from the university were also present.