56K seats vacant in engg admissions; highest vacancy in Pune region

Pune – Post two Centralised Admission Process (CAP) rounds for the Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technical Engineering (BTech) courses in Maharashtra for the academic year 2021-22, 56,788 seats remain vacant. At least 89,024 students have been admitted into 329 engineering institutes. The number of seats admitted has increased compared to last year and many have chosen to get admission in prominent colleges.

“There has been a good response to engineering BE and BTech admission for this academic year. All seats in prominent colleges have been filled, and other institutes are awaiting confirmation from students,” said Ravindra Jagtap, Maharashtra state CET cell chairman.

Pune region tops state in vacant seat count with 20,460. Out of the total intake of seats in Pune region of 57,774, 37,314 seats were admitted in engineering colleges across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

As per the information given by the state CET cell, in the last academic year 2020-21, the total intake of BE and BTech seats was 1,41,840 of which 76,957 were admitted and 64,883 remained vacant. In 2021-22, of the 1,41,233 seats, 89,024 seats admitted and 56,788 seats remained vacant.

Tushar Shastri, who got admission in a prominent engineering college in Pune said, “It was a tough round of competition to get into prominent colleges. As I had scored good marks in the state CET exams, I got the college which I was hoping for in second CAP round. Some friends and students have not taken admission as they were unable to get their desired college,”

Talking about the seats that remained vacant this year for engineering admissions, Prof Shantanu Banerjee, an education expert and faculty in one of the prominent engineering colleges, said, “There are various reasons to seats remaining vacant as students want to get admission in top engineering colleges. They try to score marks in the entrance exams, but if they do not get good marks then look for some other career options as well. We can see several engineering colleges having many seats vacant as students prefer good quality of teaching.”