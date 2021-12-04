598 foreign returnees in Pune district to be RTPCR tested; 393 in city

PUNE A total of 598 people have come into Pune district from various countries in the past 15 days, 393 of whom are in Pune city.

The respective administrations are now tracking all the foreign returnees to test them for the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sample collections will happen door to door.

These 598 foreign returnees who will be subject to RTPCR testing and contact tracing include all international passengers, irrespective of country of origin.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health officer, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said, “We are tracking all passengers and calling them up for their RTPCR testing. Irrespective of their symptoms and the country of origin we are RTPCR testing them and sending their samples to government labs. We are calling up each individual and sending our teams door-to-door to collect samples and trace their contacts as well to follow up on symptoms if any. We have about 393 people who have travelled back to Pune from various countries, not necessarily just the three countries ‘at risk’. Over 90% of the people on the list are not from ‘at risk’ countries, but we are testing them as well.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Along with PMC, the rural administration as well the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has geared up to track all passengers who have returned from abroad, irrespective of the country they have travelled to.

On Thursday, the state government issued guidelines stating that domestic travellers either have to be fully vaccinated or have to carry a negative RTPCr test not older than 72 hours.

For international travellers coming from ‘at risk’ countries, including Botswana, South Africa and Zimbabwe, 15 days before the date of arrival in Maharashtra an RTPCR test has to be done. Also, immediately upon arrival have these passengers have to undergo seven days of institutional quarantine and a second RTPCR test. If any of these tests are positive then the person will be admitted to a hospital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}