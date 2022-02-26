60 Ukraine evacuees from Maharashtra reach India

PUNE About 60 people from Maharashtra, most of them medical students, were brought back to India from Ukraine on Saturday in two Air India flights that arrived at Delhi and Mumbai airports.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar earlier in the day said, “About 30 individuals from Maharashtra will arrive in the Air India flight that will reach Mumbai and 32 others will arrive in the flight to Delhi. We have set up help desks at the airports and arrangements will be made by the state government to help these individuals reach their homes.” Pawar was speaking on the sidelines of covid review meeting which he attended on Saturday morning in Pune.

Of the at least 1,200 people from Maharashtra who are stuck in Ukraine, 366 people are in touch with the state government. “We have established contacts with 366 people. We are working closely with the Central government to bring back everyone safely,” said Pawar.

When asked about the arrangements and expense of taking students to their native places, Pawar said, “As far as expenses of these evacuations are concerned, the centre takes the primary responsibility. But if they don’t, the state will have to bear the expenses of evacuation for citizens from our state. In any case, we will take responsibility of taking students arrived at Mumbai and Delhi airports to their home towns,” said Pawar.

On Thursday, the Pune district administration set up a control room and issued helplines for those who are stranded in the war zone. In 24 hours, details of 77 students who needed to be evacuated have been collected by the district authorities and it has been handed over to the union government

The first evacuation flight AI1944 departed from Bucharest at 1.55 PM (Indian Standard Time) and landed at the Mumbai airport at around 9 pm. The second evacuation flight AI1942 is expected to return to the Delhi airport early on Sunday morning with another 250 Indian nationals.

The Ukrainian airspace has been closed for civil aircraft operations since February 24 morning and therefore, the evacuation flights are operating out of Bucharest and Budapest. Around 16,000 Indians, mainly students, were stranded in Ukraine, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had said on February 24.

Prior to the closure of the Ukrainian airspace, Air India had operated a flight to Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on February 22 that brought 240 people back to India. It had planned to operate two more flights on February 24 and February 26 but could not as the Russian offensive began on February 24 and the Ukrainian airspace was consequently shut down.