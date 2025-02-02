60-year-old man from Warje-Malwadi dies of suspected GBS; cases up at 149

The number of suspected deaths in Maharashtra due to Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a rare nerve disorder, went up to five on Saturday. Pune district also reported 9 fresh suspected GBS cases taking the total number of cases to 149, health officials said. According to health officials, of the 149 suspected cases, 124 patients were diagnosed as confirmed GBS cases. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

A 60-year-old man from Warje-Malwadi succumbed to his ailments on Saturday while undergoing treatment at Sassoon General Hospital (SGH).

The deceased developed symptoms of acute gastroenteritis on January 16 and was admitted to SGH. He reportedly died around 12.30 pm on Friday and was a known case of hypertension. The cause of death is said to be respiratory failure with autonomic dysfunction with quadriplegia and GBS with hypertension. He has no travel history and was admitted to the Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU) and was on ventilator support, said SGH officials.

“As many as 31 patients are on oxygen support and 28 patients are on ventilator support,” said Dr Babita Kamlapurkar, joint director of health services, Maharashtra.

As per the officials, 29 cases are from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), 82 are from newly added villages in the PMC area, 17 are from the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, 13 are from Pune rural, and 8 are from other districts.

Pune district had reported two suspected GBS deaths on Friday including a 36-year-old man from Pimple Gurav and a 60-year-old man from DSK Vishwa in Dhayari.

Dr Nina Borade, health chief of PMC, informed that a mobile clinic has been established for the treatment of gastroenteritis patients in the affected area. So far, 80 patients have received treatment.

“Free treatment for GBS patients is available at Kamla Nehru Hospital. The cost of the nerve conduction velocity test to diagnose GBS will be covered by PMC. Additionally, patients with GBS who are discharged from the hospital require physiotherapy; for this purpose, we have appointed a physiotherapist at Laigude Hospital,” said Dr Borade.