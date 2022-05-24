61 cops booked in 37 cases for criminal offences in Pune in four years

PUNE As many as 61 policemen have been booked in the past four years for different charges ranging from rape, extortion, robbery, molestation, corruption and other serious offences, according to a data by Pune police

The data states that eight cases have been lodged in 2022 while 12 were lodged in 2021.

Initially, most cases were related to corruption, but over the years, policemen have been found to be allegedly embroiled in cases related to rape, extortion, cheating and molestation and even issuing threats, observed the data.

According to the data tabulated from the police department, in 2019, out of 11 cases, nine were related to corruption, while two were related to rape.During 2020 lockdown period, six offences against the police were lodged. Two of them are related to rape, two for demanding dowry and one each for extortion and corruption.

In 2021, 12 cases were lodged, of which three each were related to corruption, rape; two for molestation, while the remaining were for other crimes.

Civil society members have suggested that a citizens’ tribunal must be instituted to investigate the rising crimes being committed by the police and other departments.

“ These departments have to be made accountable to the elected legislature and more questions must be asked by the corporators, legislators, parliamentarians at public forums and citizen elected bodies to ensure that acts of misdemeanor are stopped. Corruption cases have increased. It is not that all policemen are involved, but there is a small percentage from the lower rung to the top level officials being involved and this nexus must be dealt with strictly by honest and sincere police officials and the government,” said noted criminal lawyer advocate Milind Pawar.

Pawar also advocated conducting seminars and conferences on the topic and creating mass awareness on the issue. Since the FIR’s were lodged in tenures of different police officials, senior police officials of city police refused to comment over the issue.

BOX

Past incidents

March 12, 2022

Constable Ganesh Ashok Jagtap (54) who was earlier posted with the special branch (SB), was arrested in a cheating case for forging documents while applying for the prestigious president’s police medal.

March 13, 2022

Three policemen from Dattawadi police station were among four people arrested by Thane police for looting a businessman of ₹45 lakh while he was carrying hawala cash from Nashik to Mumbai.The three policemen have been identified as Ganesh Shinde (35), Ganesh Kamble (34) and Dilip Pilane (32), while the hawala agent was identified as Babubhai Solanki (47).

August 10, 2021

Police inspector Rajesh Puranik was booked under second FIR for thrashing an interior designer. Vishwas Namdev Jadhav (48) lodged an FIR.