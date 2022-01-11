63-year-old duped of 50k by fake caller in Pune

PUNE A 63-year-old man from Pune was duped of ₹50,000 by a caller who claimed to be an employee of a mobile service provider in July 2021.

The senior citizen received a call from the man around 11:30am claiming his SIM card was going to need an update. The complainant fell for the ruse and asked the caller how he could do that. The caller then sent a link to the complainant saying it will help him update his KYC for the SIM. When the man clicked on the link, he received an OTP which the man convinced him to share. Once the secret code was shared, the caller used it to siphon funds worth ₹49,010 from his bank account.

A case under Sections 419 (personation) and 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of Information Technology Act was registered at Chatuhshrungi police station. Police inspector (crime) Dada Gaikwad of Chatuhshrungi police station is investigating the case.