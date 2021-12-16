Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
63-year-old killed by speeding two-wheeler in Pune, no arrests yet

PUNE: A 63-year-old woman pedestrian was killed by a speeding two-wheeler in Pune on Monday
(REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)
Published on Dec 16, 2021 11:07 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE: A 63-year-old woman pedestrian was killed by a speeding two-wheeler in Pune on Monday. However, a case in the matter was registered on Wednesday.

The deceased woman has been identified as Mangal Anil Murkute, 63, a resident of Mangalwar peth, Juna Bazar, Pune. The police have not arrested the woman who hit the senior citizen with her two-wheeler moped.

The accident happened at around 8pm on Monday near the bus stop in front of Sahyadri Hospital located along Karve road. A complaint in the matter was lodged by the woman’s husband, Anil Murkute, 55, also a resident of Mangalwar peth.

A case under Sections 279 and 304(a) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 184 and 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Deccan police station.

