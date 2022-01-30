Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / 65-year-old pedestrian killed after getting hit by a two-wheeler in Hadapsar
pune news

65-year-old pedestrian killed after getting hit by a two-wheeler in Hadapsar

PUNE A 65-year-old pedestrian man was killed after being hit by a speeding two-wheeler in Hadapsar area of Pune on Friday night, said officials
A 65-year-old pedestrian man was killed after being hit by a speeding two-wheeler in Hadapsar area of Pune on Friday night. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on Jan 30, 2022 08:48 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE A 65-year-old pedestrian man was killed after being hit by a speeding two-wheeler in Hadapsar area of Pune on Friday night, said officials.

The deceased man has been identified as Vishnu Pundalik Kale, a resident of Vishal Vasahat, Akashvani area of Hadapsar. He was hit by a two-wheeler while he was crossing the road in the same area. A complaint in the matter has been lodged by his 33-year-old son.

“The rider was identified as Asif Iqbal Ansari, 25. He has sustained grievous injuries and is in the ICU,” said police sub-inspector Suvarna Gosavi who is investigating the case.

A case has been registered under sections 279 (rash or negligent driving), 304 (A) (Causing death by negligence) and 427 (Mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code along with sections 184, 119/177 of the Motor Vehicle Act at Hadapsar police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Omicron
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP