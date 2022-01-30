65-year-old pedestrian killed after getting hit by a two-wheeler in Hadapsar

PUNE A 65-year-old pedestrian man was killed after being hit by a speeding two-wheeler in Hadapsar area of Pune on Friday night, said officials.

The deceased man has been identified as Vishnu Pundalik Kale, a resident of Vishal Vasahat, Akashvani area of Hadapsar. He was hit by a two-wheeler while he was crossing the road in the same area. A complaint in the matter has been lodged by his 33-year-old son.

“The rider was identified as Asif Iqbal Ansari, 25. He has sustained grievous injuries and is in the ICU,” said police sub-inspector Suvarna Gosavi who is investigating the case.

A case has been registered under sections 279 (rash or negligent driving), 304 (A) (Causing death by negligence) and 427 (Mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code along with sections 184, 119/177 of the Motor Vehicle Act at Hadapsar police station.