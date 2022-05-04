674 illegal schools in state to face action from education dept
PUNE In a shocking revelation, it has been found that 674 illegal or unauthorised schools are operational in Maharashtra currently even as state education minister Varsha Gaikwad has instructed to review such schools and asked the state education commissioner to take necessary action against these schools. Out of the 674 illegal schools, 34 schools are from Pune district and 239 schools are from Mumbai district.
Whereas a total 222 schools are from the Maharashtra State Board and the remaining 16 schools are from other education boards in the country. The list of these schools was made on the basis of information given by the state government Unified District Information System for Education (U-DISE). According to this data, these 674 schools do not have state approval neither do they have any valid recognition from the state education department.
“We had got the list of these 674 schools through email from the state education department and it is necessary for students and their parents to know about these schools as they are still operational. To avoid the academic loss of students, the state government should immediately take strict action against these schools and publish the list of all such schools on the official website of the state education department,” said Amar Ekad, president of the COPS Students’ Union.
“For this issue, we met state education minister Varsha Gaikwad a few days ago and recently, she has given instructions to the state education commissioner to immediately review the list and take necessary action,” added Ekad. Schools that do not have the necessary permission and approval from the state education department will be punishable under section 18 (5) of the Maharashtra Primary Education Act.
Talking about the issue, state education commissioner Suraj Mandhare said, “The process of reviewing the schools’ permissions is going on continuously and as I have taken charge recently, I will look into this issue. And if the schools do not have legal permission and approvals, then action will be taken against them.”
-
Sachin Vaze paid ₹45 lakh to Pradeep Sharma to get Mansukh Hiran killed: NIA to HC
Mumbai: Opposing the bail plea of former encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma, the National Investigation Agency, in its affidavit, stated that he was the main conspirator in the elimination of Thane trader Mansukh Hiran. The affidavit filed in the Bombay high court on Wednesday said that Sharma hired henchmen to eliminate Hiran using the ₹45 lakh paid to him by now-dismissed police officer Sachin Vaze.
-
MNS campaign against loudspeakers at mosques fails to evoke response
Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray's agitation against loudspeakers atop mosques did not evoke much response on day one even as the police took adequate precautions to prevent any attempts to create communal strife in the state. The police also convinced mosques not to broadcast Azaan on loudspeakers or maintain low decibel volumes. This resulted in 1,005 mosques of the total 1,140 not using loudspeakers for the morning Azaan.
-
Lalitpur rape case: Initial probe indicates girl was kidnapped to prevent her from testifying in court in old dispute
The 13-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped in Bhopal over three days by four men and then sexually assaulted again by the SHO of the Pali police station in Lalitpur, was kidnapped on April 22 allegedly in order to prevent her from testifying in court in an old case, according to those privy to the initial probe. Her testimony was scheduled on April 25, initial investigations have revealed.
-
Drug smuggler’s house seized in Meerut
MEERUT Police seized the house of drug smuggler Haji Tasleem in Lisari Gate area here on Wednesday. The property was seized under section 14 (a) of Gangster Act. Haji, who has more than 50 cases of drug smuggling registered against him in different police stations, is absconding ever since the police invoked Gangster Act against him.
-
Fear of police action kept MNS workers away from agitation, claims state
Mumbai After Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's agitation against loudspeakers at mosques failed to evoke a good response among citizens and MNS party workers as well, officials from the home department and leaders of ruling parties claimed that fear of police action against party leaders may have been the reason behind the poor response.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics