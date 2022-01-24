68% Covid deaths at govt hospitals were unvaccinated, 32% single or double vaccinated

Pune: Around 32 per cent Covid-infected persons died between December 1 and January 17 this year at government-run hospitals in Maharashtra were vaccinated with single or double dose, according to report by the Medical Education and Drug Department (MEDD)

The report, based on 151 fatalities recorded at hospitals attached to state-run medical colleges, claimed that 68 per cent Covid fatalities are that of unvaccinated patients.

Of these 151 deaths, 102 patients were unvaccinated whereas 49 had received either one dose or both.

According to the Co-WIN dashboard, 7,022,464 beneficiaries have received both the vaccination doses in Pune district till Monday. And 100,921 precaution doses have been administered in the district so far.

City-based doctors and experts noted that the trend is obvious and it emphasises that vaccination is important for protection against Covid.

Dr Kapil Zirpe, member, Pune Covid-19 task force and head of the neurotrauma unit at Ruby Hall Clinic, said that due to vaccination, there has not been any admission in our hospital so far that requires oxygen.

“Basically, it is evident that due to vaccination, patients can avoid moderate to severe Covid disease. In private hospitals, we have seen patients coming to us with double vaccines and even booster doses. But the symptoms are mild or the patient is completely asymptomatic. We have hardly seen any admission for Omicron cases. But we are managing comorbidities of the patients,” said Dr Zirpe.

He said there are two purposes of the vaccine.

“First is to avoid infection and second is to guarantee that the disease progression will not happen. This is exactly what we are seeing in our patients,” said Dr Zirpe.

As of Monday, there 2,529 hospital isolation in Pune district against 91,113 home isolations, according to the data furnished by the district health department.

Dr Sanjay Patil, chairman, Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) Hospital Board of India, said Covid patients are reporting fever, sore throat, long lasting cough, dysphagia, fever and fatigue sometimes, but admission is not needed.

“There is only 3.8 per cent hospitalisation and oxygen level needed is very low. However, associated ailments are needed to be diagnosed like dengue, swine flu like symptoms. It is true that unvaccinated people have around 70 to 75 per cent chances of complications. So, completing the vaccination schedule is important,” said Dr Patil.

Covid surge

Pune district reports highest positivity rate in the state

Weekly positivity rate

Pune district: 42.8

Nashik: 40.6

Wardha: 36.9

Akola: 35.3

Nagpur: 35.2

Gadchiroli: 33.8

Maharashtra: 23.9

Source: District health department