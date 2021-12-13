Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / 68th Sawai Gandharv Mahotsav to take place between February 2 and 6
pune news

68th Sawai Gandharv Mahotsav to take place between February 2 and 6

PUNE The Sawai Gandharv Bhimsen Mahotsav organised by the Arya Sangeet Prasarak Mandal will take place between February 2 and 6, 2022, organisers said
The Sawai Gandharv Bhimsen Mahotsav organised by the Arya Sangeet Prasarak Mandal will take place between February 2 and 6, 2022 (HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 13, 2021 10:49 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE The Sawai Gandharv Bhimsen Mahotsav organised by the Arya Sangeet Prasarak Mandal will take place between February 2 and 6, 2022, organisers said.

This would be the 68th edition of this iconic festival. Just like the last two editions, the festival will be organised at the Kataria High School grounds at Mukundnagar.

Shrinivas Joshi, executive president of the Arya Sangeet Prasarak Mandal said, “The dates of the festival have been chosen in such a way that the birth centenary year of Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi ends with the Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav. All the rules and regulations of the state government applicable at the time of the festival shall be followed.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Inauguration Live
Miss Universe 2021
India Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
BWF World Championships 2021
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Wedding
Harnaaz Sandhu
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP