68th Sawai Gandharv Mahotsav to take place between February 2 and 6

PUNE The Sawai Gandharv Bhimsen Mahotsav organised by the Arya Sangeet Prasarak Mandal will take place between February 2 and 6, 2022, organisers said.

This would be the 68th edition of this iconic festival. Just like the last two editions, the festival will be organised at the Kataria High School grounds at Mukundnagar.

Shrinivas Joshi, executive president of the Arya Sangeet Prasarak Mandal said, “The dates of the festival have been chosen in such a way that the birth centenary year of Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi ends with the Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav. All the rules and regulations of the state government applicable at the time of the festival shall be followed.”