70 maternal deaths in a year raise concerns about access to timely healthcare for pregnant women in city

PUNE: The maternal death audit committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has reported over 70 maternal deaths between April 2024 and March 2025, raising serious concerns about access to timely healthcare for pregnant women in the city. According to health experts, the findings highlight an urgent need for stronger awareness among communities, better antenatal care, and faster referral systems. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

As per the report, 22 out of the more than 70 maternal deaths are linked to delay 1 which refers to a delay in the decision to seek medical care and includes delays caused by the lack of awareness, hesitation, or social and financial factors that prevent timely access to healthcare, officials said.

Furthermore, in 42 out of the more than 70 maternal deaths, the committee has been unable to determine the type or stage of delay that led to the death pointing to gaps in documentation, investigation, or follow-up in maternal death audits, officials said.

According to PMC officials, maternal deaths are often classified using the ‘three delays’ model comprising delay 1 or delay in seeking care; delay 2 or delay in reaching a health facility; and delay 3 or delay in receiving appropriate care at the facility. In some cases, a specific question or data point in the audit form may not be relevant to the circumstances of the maternal death being reviewed. For example, if the death occurred at home, the question about the type of facility where the delivery took place is ‘non applicable’, officials said.

Out of the more than 70 maternal deaths reported between April 2024 and March 2025, delay 1 has been found in 45 cases; delay 2 in 24 cases; and delay 3 in eight cases. Besides, no delay has been found in one case, as per the report.

According to health experts, the findings highlight an urgent need for stronger awareness among communities, better antenatal care, and faster referral systems. “Delay 1 deaths are often preventable. These are cases where women or families waited too long to seek help, either due to lack of knowledge or fear of hospital costs,” said a public health official familiar with the audit process on condition of anonymity.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health chief of the PMC, said that the maternal death audit is conducted to identify the delay and take appropriate measures to avoid such delay and improve the programme to prevent maternal deaths. “Also, these cases include a large number of patients who are from outside the PMC limits but reported dead in hospitals located in Pune city,” Dr Dighe said.

Among the three delays, health experts see delay 1 as the most preventable through education, early diagnosis, and access to local health services. Health experts claim that the system can be fixed only if every maternal death is reviewed thoroughly to find out what went wrong.

Dr Nina Borade, health chief of the PMC, said that the audit helps to identify the gaps and inform the state government about them so that the latter can come up with policies to cut down maternal deaths. “Maternal deaths have declined over the years due to improved healthcare infrastructure. Delays in seeking care and lack of information remain major barriers in saving lives, when it comes to remote and tribal areas. The government is conducting several IEC activities for the same,” Dr Borade said.

“PMC is conducting awareness campaigns in vulnerable areas, and ensuring timely transportation and care for pregnant women. This helps cut down mortality and morbidity in the mother and child,” she said.