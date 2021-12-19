76,899 beneficiaries still to take first Covid vax dose in rural Pune: CoWin

PUNE Despite the administration declaring 100 per cent vaccination in terms of the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in the rural areas of Pune district, officials of the health department updated the figures on Sunday and claimed that 69,409 in Pune district are still to get the first dose.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the CoWin application, as of December 16, there are over 76,899 beneficiaries yet to get the first jab.

Separate data furnished for each village from talukas in Pune district highlights that beneficiaries yet to receive the first dose number at least 90,000.

Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer (CEO), Pune Zilla Parishad, said that the pending list has been calculated against projected populations or number of voters registered from that village.

“In some villages there are more villagers who are vaccinated and in some villages there are less. Data is updated every day. However, it is extremely difficult to point out exactly how many beneficiaries are yet to receive the first dose because of migration. The number that we have so far is just an indicative number as to how many beneficiaries are remaining. We are conducting door-to-door surveillance at the village level to inoculate the remaining population,” said Prasad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added that if the number of people shown pending is shown in positive, it means that there are people on the voters’ list or in the projected population above the age of 18 who have not been vaccinated.

“This data also indicates patterns of migration between villages of one taluka. In some villages fewer people are vaccinated. Some villages show negative numbers indicating that more people than the number of voters have been vaccinated,” said Prasad.

In addition to this, as per the data shared by the officials, there are 1,255,182 beneficiaries who are yet to receive the second dose.

“The second dose of vaccination is against the number of people who have taken the first dose and have completed 84 days. By sending local public representatives to their homes and encouraging them to take the second dose of vaccination, we expect to boost the number of people who have taken the vaccines,” said Prasad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Our department has done a stupendous effort in identifying the number of people who may be pending for the first dose of vaccination in each village. No other district has managed to break it down to village level to identify people pending for vaccination,” said Prasad.