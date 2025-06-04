Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

76-year-old woman loses 32 lakh in digital arrest scam

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 04, 2025 07:16 AM IST

According to Rajendra Bhairat, senior inspector, Kalewadi Police Station, Uapasani received a call from an unknown person posing as a law enforcement officer

A 76-year-old woman from Rahatani was duped of 32 lakh by fraudsters in a digital arrest scam. The incident was reported at the residence of the elderly Jayashree Uapasani in Ganesh Graceland in Rahatani between May 26 and May 28.

The caller falsely claimed that the woman was involved in a criminal case related to money laundering and that a warrant had been issued for her arrest. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The caller falsely claimed that the woman was involved in a criminal case related to money laundering and that a warrant had been issued for her arrest. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to Rajendra Bhairat, senior inspector, Kalewadi Police Station, Uapasani received a call from an unknown person posing as a law enforcement officer. The caller falsely claimed that the woman was involved in a criminal case related to money laundering and that a warrant had been issued for her arrest.

The fraudster told her that she could avoid arrest by cooperating with the investigation and following specific “legal” procedures. Terrified and confused, the woman followed the instructions provided over multiple calls. She was coerced into transferring 32 lakh to various bank accounts under the pretext of “verifying” her credentials and “proving her innocence”.

After realising she had been scammed, the woman approached the police on Monday, and an FIR was registered.

“This is a classic case of digital arrest fraud, where criminals exploit fear to steal large sums of money,” said a senior police official.

News / Cities / Pune / 76-year-old woman loses 32 lakh in digital arrest scam
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 04, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On