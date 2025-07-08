7.75 lakh property owners avail property tax rebate; PMC collects 1,411 crore in revenue

Over 7.75 lakh property owners in Pune took advantage of the 5% rebate offered by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on general property tax this year. In return, the Pune civic body collected ₹1,411 crores in property tax payments. This year’s collection is ₹ 4 crore less compared to the previous year. (HT)

Last year, around 7.87 lakh property owners had availed the same rebate scheme, contributing ₹1,415 crore to the civic body. This year’s collection is ₹4 crore less compared to the previous year.

PMC had started distributing property tax bills for the financial year 2025–26 from May 1. The 5% discount was originally offered to those who paid by June 30. However, after receiving requests from citizens facing payment difficulties on the last day, the deadline was extended till July 7.

Avinash Sakpal, deputy commissioner of the Property Tax Department, said that, “Out of the total amount collected, 87,000 property owners paid ₹396 crore via cheque, 1.4 lakh owners paid ₹138 crore in cash, and 5.47 lakh owners paid ₹881 crore through online transactions.”

1.25 lakh property owners receive a 40% concession

The Maharashtra state government continued its 40% rebate on residential property tax for self-occupied single properties. This year, PMC granted this rebate to 1.25 lakh new property owners, who submitted the PT-3 form to claim the benefit.