80% Covid cases among those fully vaccinated, says Pune mayor

PUNE At least 80% of Covid positive cases reported in the past six days in Pune are from among those who fully vaccinated. However, symptoms are mild and need for hospitalisation is minimal, said Pune city mayor Murlidhar Mohol on Monday.

The Mayor also said that starting from January 10, the civic body will start administering a third precautionary dose, as approved by the government of India, for all those who have comorbidities and also frontline and healthcare workers.

Mohol, speaking to the media, said that while the rate of infection is high the civic body is prepared with oxygen and drug stocks.

Mohol said, “Almost 80-75% out of the total new Covid-19 cases are those who have taken both shots of the vaccine. On January 1 when the city reported 309 new Covid-19 cases, of those 255 were fully vaccinated. This trend can be seen in the past one week since the time the city has seen a drastic rise in the number of new cases. The number of active cases has also gone up above 2,500, however, it is also important to point out that of these most are isolated as per protocol and are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. Only 80 persons need oxygen therapy while 25 need a ventilator. As of now the symptoms among those infected after two doses appear to be mild and so we urge everyone to get vaccinated.”

Mohol further added, “Starting from January 10, Pune Municipal Corporation will also start vaccinating those with comorbidities, frontline workers and healthcare workers with the third, or precautionary dose, as the number of cases are rising. There must be a gap of at least nine months between the second and third dose. Also if someone has been infected after taking the second dose then they must wait at least three months before going for the third dose.”

Mohol added that while Pune tops in the country in terms of vaccinating first doses, it is also true that more than 300000 are yet to take their second dose despite completing the mandatory 84 days gap.

He said, “We will now reach out to each of them and ensure that they get vaccinated. As preparations for any upcoming waves, the PMC has stocked 4,000 vials of remdesivir and has 1,800 beds in PMC hospitals. If needed we can begin operations in the Jumbo hospitals in just one week. Also in terms of oxygen requirement, we have a production capacity of 9500 litres per minute and a stock capacity of 130 kilolitres at nine of our hospitals.”

In view of more children being infected in the upcoming wave, the PMC is also in talks with the paediatric task force to ensure that all necessary specialised drugs and ventilators are in place.