85 fresh Covid positive cases on Monday; no deaths

PUNE As per the authorities, Pune district reported 85 fresh Covid positive cases in 24 hours on Monday. No Covid deaths were reported in Pune district in the last 24 hours.

As per the state health department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 523,436 Covid cases and 9,218 deaths till Monday. PCMC has reported 270,006 cases so far and a total of 3,512 deaths due to Covid.

Pune rural has reported 368,176 total cases so far and 6,982 deaths due to Covid.

In the Pune district, there are a total of 1,161,618 Covid cases. Of this, 1,139,676 patients have recovered. There have been a total of 20,062 deaths in the district. And at present, there are 1,880 active cases in Pune district.

As per the state health department, 811 patients were discharged on Monday in Maharashtra taking the total to 6,487,593. The recovery rate in the state is 97.72%.

The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.