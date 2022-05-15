90% underprivileged students did not receive proper education during pandemic
PUNE A survey conducted across six states of India by the Pune-based Spherule Foundation has revealed that nearly 90% of underprivileged students did not receive proper education during the pandemic and are now having a hard time catching up on lost time on education.
The foundation carried out a survey to learn more about the impact of the shift in education (to the online mode) and found that almost 90% out of the students from lower middle-class backgrounds surveyed did not receive proper education. Only the remaining 10% were lucky enough to receive proper education.
“There has been a great amount of learning loss due to the pandemic-induced lockdown. The younger students seem to have forgotten a lot of what they were taught. Students from Classes 7 and 8 have to be taught multiplication,” said Dr Geeta Bora, director, Spherule Foundation.
The two major reasons being, “First of all, they had a lack of technological appliances at their disposal. Secondly a lot of them started doing menial jobs in what was proving to be a difficult time for everyone,” she said.
As reported in April 2021 by the Hindustan Times, as per the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER), the percentage of students participating in online education in government schools (42.7%) is less than that of students participating in online education in private schools (51.2%). According to ASER, education was the worst impacted sector during the pandemic in terms of the effect the lockdown created, both short-term and long-term. As regards the long-term effect, education shifted to the online mode resulting in problems of arranging infrastructure including mobile phones/laptops for students to be able to study in the online mode. Due to the learning loss accompanying the shift to online, students are finding it harder to cope now that offline schools have resumed. The real brunt of the burden has been faced by underprivileged children as arranging infrastructure for them proved to be a major issue.
Former chairman of the State Education Board and education Expert Vasant Kalpande said, “Hybrid or online learning can never replace offline learning. There has been a learning loss during the online classes which shall take some time to get back to normal.”
With easing of the lockdown and resumption of schools, foundations that work for underprivileged children such as Spherule are facing newer challenges. Some of the students have gotten used to working for their families and are hence not returning to school. This makes it very important for education to remain interesting so that students do not lose interest in it altogether. Another issue is that of substance abuse wherein some students have got addicted and hence, education seems to have taken a backseat.
Heramb Kulkarni an education expert said, “Students studying in the government schools are at a great disadvantage now as they were not able to continue studying during the online mode of teaching because of lack of electronic appliances at their disposal”.
Different NGOs are trying to play their part in finding a solution to the problem. Spherule Foundation for one is trying to organise foundational courses for such students so that they feel motivated enough to attend school. They have also organised after school programmes, wherein students can come and learn and try to make up for the time they have lost in terms of education.
Box
The Spherule Foundation conducted a survey with about 1,000 parents; and 300 teachers in 128 schools across Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal. The survey was conducted in those government schools that provide free education and midday meals to students.
