929 chain pulling cases in Pune railway division in 2021

PUNE Cracking a whip on those indulging in unnecessary alarm chain pulling (ACP) in the Pune railway division, the railway has registered a total 929 cases in 2021 with 803 being arrested. Surprisingly, the number of chain pulling incidents has increased while trains are standing at platforms and not while they are running. The Pune railway division has collected nearly Rs141,000 in fines from these offenders.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pune railway spokesperson Manoj Jhawar said, “It has become a tendency for passengers to simply pull the chain for silly reasons such as luggage left outside, family members having stepped out of the train to get snacks or water, ticket left at home or elsewhere or wanting to catch the train despite being late. Especially during peak season when the railway is trying to maintain the punctuality of trains and chain pulling takes place, it becomes difficult for railway operations. Passengers should understand and pull the chain only in case of a real emergency.”

“When the chain is pulled whilst the train is standing at the station, our RPF staff has to find out from which bogey it has been pulled and then search for the person who has done it. A lot of time is wasted and ultimately, it impacts the other trains arriving at the station,” Jhawar said. If a person is found guilty of pulling the chain without any valid reason, he or she will be fined Rs1,000 or jailed for a year or both under the Indian Railways Act.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A senior RPF official said on condition of anonymity, “We have appointed our two constables especially for checking chain pulling incidents at the station. Passengers should also understand and use the chain only if necessary. Many times when we catch people for chain pulling, they give false reasons and we have to then investigate them.”